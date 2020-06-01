11 dead, 22 hurt as bus carrying returnees from India rear-ends truck in Banke

Tilak Gaunle

NEPALGUNJ: As many as 11 persons died and 22 others sustained injuries after the bus they were travelling on collided with a truck in Banke district on Sunday night.

The bus was carrying returnees from India.

The bus (Na 5 Kha 5995) en route from Nepalgunj to Dang hit the parked truck (Ba 4 Kha 9064) on the road killing 11 passengers, including the bus driver, at Thuriya forest area along the Shamshergunj-Agaiya road section of East-West Highway last night.

A team of Nepal Police, Armed Police Force, Traffic Police and Banke Salyani Samaj rescued the injured and brought them to Nepalgunj-based Bheri Hospital at around 2:00 am, informed Banke Salyani Samaj.

Four of the injured are in critical condition, the Bheri Hospital informed. One of the deceased is a female, it added.

