1,155 passengers and six dead bodies repatriated

KATHMANDU, JULY 18
A total of 1,155 passengers along with six dead bodies were repatriated today.
As per Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), 258 Nepalis along with two dead bodies were repatriated from Riyadh in Saudi Arabia via a Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) flight. NAC also brought back 129 Nepalis and one dead body from Bahrain.
Meanwhile, Himalaya Airlines evacuated 139 passengers from Bahrain. The airline also evacuated 156 passengers from Doha in Qatar, from where NAC also evacuated 149 passengers along with two dead bodies.
Qatar Airways conducted a cargo flight in which it brought one dead body of a Nepali from Doha. Air Arabia repatriated 167 passengers and Fly Dubai repatriated 157 passengers from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
As per TIA, five repatriation flights will be conducted on Sunday.
Amid this, five domestic flights were also conducted today. Among them, Kailash Heli conducted two flights to Kavre and Gulmi, while Simrik Air conducted two flights to Dolpa and Kavre. Likewise, Air Dynasty conducted one flight to Kailali from Kathmandu.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 19, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
