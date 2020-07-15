116 new COVID-19 cases take nationwide tally to 17,177

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population reported 116 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Tuesday, which has taken the nationwide COVID-19 count to 17,177.

Of the newly infected, three persons are from Province 1; 24 from Province 2; 18 from Bagmati Province; 27 from Gandaki Province; one from Province 5; 40 from Karnali Province; and three from Sudurpaschim Province.

The new infections were confirmed after testing 5,090 specimens through PCR method in 26 laboratories across the country, in the last 24 hours.

As many as 697 people have been discharged from health facilities across the country after recovery from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. With the recent additions, total number of recoveries has reached 11,025.

As of today, there are 6,113 active cases of infection across the country. Of this, there are 40 active cases of infection in Province 1; 1,899 active cases in Province 2; 466 cases in Bagmati Province; 369 cases in Gandaki Province; 651 cases in Province 5; 320 cases in Karnali Province; and 2,368 cases in Sudurpaschim Province.

At present, four districts have no active cases of coronavirus infection. They are Bhojpur, Manang, Mustang, and Humla. Meanwhile, five districts — Mahottari, Rautahat, Palpa, Kailali, and Bajura — have over 500 active cases of infection.

Yet another COVID-19 fatality was reported today. Death-toll from the coronavirus infection stands at 39.

