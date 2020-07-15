Nepal records 39th coronavirus related death today 

KATHMANDU: One more person has succumbed to the coronavirus infection in the country on Wednesday, taking the total death-toll from the disease to 39.
A 36-year-old male, resident of Paroha Municipality-7 in Rautahat district, passed away today at 2:30 pm while under treatment, confirmed the Ministry of Health and Population.
The deceased had gone to Bangalore in India to carry out the final rites of his elder brother who had also died from COVID-19. He had returned back to Nepal on July 8, following which he was staying under quarantine at Paroha.
On Monday, July 13, he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Narayani Hospital in Birgunj after suffering from cold, cough, fever, and difficulty in breathing. The same day, his sample was collected and sent to Hetauda for PCR testing.
His test results which came out today confirmed that he was positive for coronavirus. He was put into ventilator care since today morning after further complications arose in his health.
