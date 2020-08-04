1,170 Nepalis return from five destinations

Kathmandu, August 3
A total of 1,170 Nepalis returned home from five destinations today.
According to Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), five flights were conducted from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and a flight each was conducted from Malaysia and Saudi Arabia today.
Himalaya Airlines evacuated 153 passengers and Etihad Airways brought back 137 passengers from Abu Dhabi in the UAE.
Similarly, Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) and Fly Dubai repatriated 146 and 156 passengers, respectively, from Dubai in the UAE. Air Arabia also evacuated 167 Nepalis from Sharjah in the UAE.
Meanwhile, NAC evacuated 260 passengers along with three bodies from Saudi Arabia while Himalaya Airlines brought home 151 passengers from Malaysia.
As per TIA, six more flights have been scheduled on Tuesday to evacuate Nepalis from Gulf nations.
Amid this, 12 domestic flights were also conducted today.
As per TIA, Summit Air and Kailash Heli conducted a flight each to Lukla and Gorkha, respectively, today.
Meanwhile, Manang Heli conducted a flight each from Kathmandu to Lukla, Gorkha and Bhojpur. Simrik Heli conducted two flights to Sarlahi and Butwal from Kathmandu while Air Dynasty conducted two flights to Melamchi and Bharatpur.
Meanwhile, Tara Air conducted three flights from Kathmandu today, of which two flights departed to Lukla and one to Dolpa.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on August 4, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
