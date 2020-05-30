13 COVID-19 patients discharged following recovery: MoHP

KATHMANDU: Thirteen persons earlier diagnosed with COVID-19, admitted at different health facilities across the country, have been discharged following recovery, confirmed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP).
Two patients undergoing treatment at the Teku-based Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital have been discharged after testing negative on the fifth day of their hospital-stay. Amongst the discharged are two men of ages 34 and 41 years, residents of Budhanilakanta and Tokha in Kathmandu, respectively.
Similarly, 11 patients admitted at the Unified COVID-19 Hospital, Balambu, too have been discharged after complete recovery. Nine persons including six males and three females admitted at the hospital — natives of different districts and currently residing in Kathmandu — all of whom are in the age group of 7 to 42 years, have been allowed to return home after being treated for 10 to 15 days.
A 32-year-old male of Achham — currently dwelling in Kohalpur, Banke — has been discharged from the hospital after 16 days of treatment. In the same manner, a 26-year-old male admitted at Balambu hospital, a permanent resident of Rukum district who is currently living in Lalitpur, has recovered from the respiratory infection after a hospital-stay of 11 days.
With these recent additions, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 219 which includes 172 males and 47 females.
