135 Nepalis succumbed to COVID-19 worldwide, around 16 thousand infected

KATHMANDU: As many as 135 Nepalis have lost their lives due to coronavirus infection around the globe, including seven who have died in various districts in Nepal.
According to Non-Resident Nepalis Association (NRNA), in the past week, two Nepalis have died in Bahrain while one each died in the United Arab Emirates, the UK, the USA, Kuwait and Saudi.
The highest number of deaths of NRNs has been recorded in the UK, where 66 have died so far, said NRNA Health Committee Coordinator Dr Sanjib Sapkota.
Furthermore, 19 died in the UAE and 17 in the USA, eight in Saudi Arabia, three in Bahrain, two in Kuwait and one each in Qatar, Ireland, Japan, Turkey, the Netherlands and Sweden.
The number of infections in NRNs outside Nepal has reached 14,425, with infections in 34 countries around the globe. Of those infected, some 4,500 Nepalis have recovered from COVID-19.
Meanwhile, the NRNA has welcomed the decision of the government to rescue Nepalis who are stranded in different countries as a result of COVID-19.
