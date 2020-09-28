1,351 new cases take Nepal’s coronavirus tally to 74,745 on Monday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s coronavirus tally moved to 74,745 as 1,351 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours.

As many as 742 people that had earlier contracted Covid-19 tested negative for the infection as per the Ministry’s latest data. So far, 54,640 people have recovered from the disease in the country.

As of today, there are 19,624 active cases of infection in the country while 6,310 people are under quarantine. Meanwhile, 8,695 people are in institutional isolation and 10,929 are in home isolation in the country.

Likewise, four new fatalities were registered today, with which the Covid-19 death tally has moved to 481.

On Sunday, Nepal’s coronavirus tally to 73,394 with 1,573 new cases.

