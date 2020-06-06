14 health facilities in Bajura receive medical supplies

Prakash Singh

BAJURA: As many as fourteen health facilities in Bajura district have been handed over medical supplies to combat the COVID-19 crisis.

Ipas Nepal, a non-government organisation, in collaboration with PeaceWin Bajura has handed over 21 types of medical supplies in a bid to provide financial and technological assistance in times of the prevalent health crisis, shared the field co-ordinator of Ipas Nepal for Bajura, Mahesh Joshi.

The tendency of organistions to provide assistance to the local levels and health care facilities in the wake of coronavirus pandemic has been on the surge.

Ipas Nepal, which emphasises to strengthening the health system, has been providing its support to ensure safe abortion and contraceptive care to women and girls in several districts including Bajura, Achham, Doti and Dadeldhura.

