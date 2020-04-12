14 Nepalis die, 665 infected by COVID-19 abroad

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: As many as fourteen Nepalis have died from the global pandemic of coronavirus while 665 have tested positive for the virus across the world.

According to data collected with the help of Nepali missions abroad, local organisations and the Non-Resident Nepali Association (NRNA), the aforementioned death tolls are from the United Kingdom (8), the United States of America (5) and the United Arab Emirates (1), respectively.

According to committee coordinator Dr Sanjib Sapkota, 665 NRNs have confirmed to have contracted the virus. Among the infected, 500 are in the US followed by 100 in the UK, 18 in Spain, 10 in the UAE, nine in Australia, eight in Portugal, five in Kuwait, four each in Germany and Saudi Arabia, and one each in Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar and Hong Kong among others, said high level committee press coordinator Chiran Sharma.

