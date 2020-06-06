15 yrs on, Bandarmudhe blast victims still await justice

CHITWAN, JUNE 5
Fifteen years have passed since the infamous Bandarmudhe bomb blast, but the victims of the incident are still awaiting justice.
The bomb blast carried out by the then rebelling CPN Maoist on a passenger bus at Madi of southern Chitwan had taken the lives of 38 people, leaving 72 injured exactly on this day 15 years ago.
While seven of the injured have already died, remaining victims are living with physical disabilities and mental trauma. Bandarmudhe Incident Victim Struggle Committee vice-chair Krishna Adhikari said nothing had happened in all these years.
“There were agreements for compensation and relief in the past, but none of them were implemented. Even the then rebel leader Pushpa Kamla Dahal (Prachanda) had called the incident unfortunate and pledged to reach out to the victims to apologise in the right time, but to no avail,” Adhikari lamented.
Madi falls under Chitwan Electoral Constituency-3, from where Dahal, has been elected as a member of the Parliament and holds the position of the ruling party Nepal Communist Party (NCP) co-chair now, and the town has the then Maoist party leader Thakur Dhakal as its mayor.
“Prior to the election, he (Dahal) had an agreement with a few of the victims’ representatives to provide employment, free education and treatment expenses, among other facilities to the victims’ and their families, but nothing of that deal too has been materialised so far,” Adhikari said.
“As the incident was a heinous crime against the humanity, we want action against the guilty and justice to the victims’ families more than anything else,” Adhikari clarified.
Madi Municipality Mayor Dhakal, however, refuted the claims that the victims had not been given any compensation.
“Distribution of compensation amount and construction of a park at the incident site has started. Last year alone, 25 victims were provided Rs 100,000 in compensation.
This year we’ve allocated Rs 3.5 million for the same purpose,” he said.
“As for the children of the blast victim, the municipality will provide them free education up to Grade XII,” he said, adding that the detailed project report of the proposed park estimated to cost around 120 million rupees had already been completed.
Today, to mark the 15th anniversary of the marking the tragic incident, injured of the incident and the kin of the deceased offered flowers at a memorial site built on the banks of Bandarmudhe Khola as part of an informal programme. They also observed a minute-long silence and lit lights in memory of the deceased.
KATHMANDU: Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Girirajmani Pokharel, has said decision regarding the Secondary Education Examination (SEE) and examination of Grade 11 and 12 would be taken within a week. In a virtual discussion organized by Education Journalists Network on Thursday, M Read More...
Kathmandu, June 4 Former President of All Nepal Football Association Narendra Shrestha and current executive committee Vice-president Pankaj Nembang have written to Federation of International Football Association and Asian Football Confederation regarding ANFA President Karma Tsering Sherpa’s Read More...
KATHMANDU: A latest finding by researchers in Germany and Norway has suggested that people with blood type A may be more susceptible to sever symptoms of coronavirus. In Nepal, 28.3 per cent of the population are A+ while 0.2 per cent of A- blood type. According to the research, people falling Read More...
JANAKPURDHAM, JUNE 4 Provincial Assembly meeting of Province 2 was halted today. According to Provincial Assembly Speaker Saroj Kumar Yadav, the decision to halt today’s meeting was taken after five of the marshals serving at the PA building and the personal secretary of Financial Affairs an Read More...
DHARAN, JUNE 4 At least two persons were burnt to death after a fire spread in Dharan sub-metropolis, Sunsari, today. A woman and her daughter died after a blaze spread from the house belonging to Nar Bahadur Shrestha at Sampang Chowk this morning. The deceased have been identified as Dhan Read More...
ATLANTA: The tenor of the protests set off by the death of George Floyd at the hands of police has taken a turn from the explosive anger that has fueled the setting of fires, breaking of windows and other violence to a quiet, yet more forceful, grassroots call for more to be done to address racial i Read More...
LONDON: Chelsea have agreed a deal in principle to sign Germany striker Timo Werner from Bundesliga club RB Leipzig, Sky Sports said on Thursday. The report added that Werner has a 55 million euro ($62.45 million) release clause which expires on June 15 and that Premier League club Chelsea Read More...
MINNEAPOLIS: Celebrities, musicians and political leaders gathered in front of George Floyd's golden casket Thursday for a fiery memorial service for the man whose death at the hands of police sparked global protests, with a civil rights leader declaring it is time for black people to demand, "Get y Read More...