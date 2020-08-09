1,519 Nepalis return home

KATHMANDU, AUGUST 8
A number of Nepalis who have lost their jobs in the Gulf and other labour destinations and were stranded due to the COVID-19 have been repatriated and the process of evacuation is on.
As per Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), 1,519 Nepalis returned home today via a total of nine repatriation flights.
Himalaya Airlines repatriated 154 Nepalis and Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) evacuated 147 from Dammam in Saudi Arabia. NAC also repatriated 258 Nepalis from another Saudi city, Riyadh.
Himalaya Airlines evacuated 156 passengers along with one dead body from Malaysia.
Malindo Air also conducted two flights from Malaysia, evacuating 173 and 171 passengers, respectively.
Meanwhile, Air Arabia evacuated 167 Nepalis from Sharjah, Fly Dubai brought home 157 passengers from Dubai and Etihad Airways evacuated 136 passengers from Abu Dhabi in United Arab Emirates.
TIA has stated that more Nepalis will be returning home via seven scheduled flights on Sunday.
Amid this, six domestic flights were also conducted today. Summit Air conducted two flights to Dolpa and Simikot from Kathmandu, Manang Heli conducted two flights to Lukla from Kathmandu, while Prabhu Heli conducted a flight to Hetauda. Similarly, Air Dynasty departed for Biratnagar from Kathmandu today.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on August 9, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
We should not forget that it is the court that upholds justice, protect people's rights. Had the judiciary not been there, whatever the two powerful organs of the state — executive and legislature — wanted to happen, could happen. It is the judiciary that checks the excesses of the executive and Read More...
It is now clear that for Nepal, like every other country, vaccines are going to have a crucial role in getting rid of the COVID-19 pandemic. What are we doing to source a vaccine when it becomes available? Many countries understand that every month’s delay in deploying vaccines for COVID-19 w Read More...
RAJBIRAJ, AUGUST 7 Services have been closed at Gajendra Narayan Singh Hospital of Rajbiraj after as many as 34 health workers of the hospital have been confined to isolation and quarantine facilities. According to the hospital’s Acting Medical Superintendent Dr Ranjit Kumar Jha, surgical an Read More...
JOHANNESBURG: The Indian Ocean island of Mauritius declared a “state of environmental emergency” late Friday after a Japanese-owned ship that ran aground offshore days ago began spilling tons of fuel. Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth announced the development as satellite images showed a dark Read More...
KATHMANDU: A private company has been awarded the contract to manage and operate the Inland Clearance Depot (ICD) in Sirsiya, Birgunj. Pristine Valley Dryport Pvt Ltd will be managing and operating the Birgunj-based ICD from now on, stated a press note. Since its inception till date, the port was Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 7 As the COVID-19 pandemic has hit the global economy investors have turned to the bullion market as a recourse for their investment due to which bullion price has been rising each passing day. With the bullion price skyrocketing in the country too, domestic market has been losi Read More...
LONDON: Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic faces six weeks out with a right hamstring injury that could see him miss the start of the English Premier League. The American was injured last Saturday in the 2-1 loss to Arsenal in the FA Cup final after scoring at Wembley Stadium. Read More...
ROME: Experts were closely monitoring a Mont Blanc glacier on Friday, a day after they evacuated 75 tourists and residents amid fears the glacier could soon break apart and crash into a popular Italian Alpine valley. Valerio Segor, a glacier expert in Valle d'Aosta, a region in northwestern Italy Read More...