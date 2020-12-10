1,529 private houses reconstructed in Baglung; reconstruction progress nears 66 percent

RASTRIYA SAMACHAR SAMITI

GALKOT: As many as 1,529 private houses have been reconstructed in Baglung district in nearly five years since the ‘Gorkha’ earthquake occurred.

Out of 2,242 devastated houses in the district due to 2015 earthquake, 1,529 private houses have been so far reconstructed. With this, Baglung has witnessed 66 percent physical progress on reconstruction.

The reconstruction has gained momentum of late, shared National Reconstruction Authority’s District Project Implementation unit Baglung. It has taken pace as the Nepal government decided to provide grant amount to the beneficiaries for rebuilding their earthquake-damaged houses.

The district has registered 2,482 houses for reconstruction and 171 houses for retrofitting. But only 2,317 beneficiaries had signed memorandum of understanding for reconstruction of their earthquake-hit houses and 125 beneficiaries had entered into agreement for retrofitting, shared chief of NRA district implementation unit, Renuka Kumari Pandey.

Among the contracted, 1,529 houses so far have been reconstructed and only two houses were retrofitted, Pandey further informed.

The progress on retrofitting has remained sluggish due to higher costs and technical hassles, beneficiaries said.

Along with the reconstruction of private houses, the NRA has also expedited the construction of integrated settlement construction, road, bridge and temples in the district. At the investment of Rs 170 million the NRA has constructed 10-km Burtibang-Tamankhola gravel road.

Two motor able bridges are being constructed over the Lukurban and Bhaluwang rivulets along the road, the NRA sources said. The NRA further noted that it has put forward the task for constructing a monastery at Rayadanda in Baglung municipality-11.

