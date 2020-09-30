16 still missing in Baglung floods, landslide

BAGLUNG, SEPTEMBER 29
The whereabouts of 16 people missing in landslide and floods during the monsoon are still unknown.
Fifteen people had gone missing in the flood at Bhuji Khola in Dhorpatan Municipality, Baglung, on September 3 while 22 had died in the incident.
Likewise, a man went missing when a landslide in Baglung Municipality buried a tipper with driver in it on July 25. Police ceased the search operation of the missing ones after they were not found dead or alive even a month after the search operation.
As many as 38 people have lost their lives in various water-induced disasters this monsoon.
Area Police Office, Burtibang, police Inspector Prakash Singh Bhandari said that there were very slim chances of finding the missing ones alive and uninjured.
Security personnel had retrieved the bodies found in neighbouring Gulmi district too. Information officer at Baglung District Administration Office Dhirendraj Panta said that the process of providing compensation to the bereaved families considering the missing persons as the deceased ones was under way.
The government has been providing Rs 200,000 as compensation to the families of those who died in the natural disasters. The government will add another Rs 100,000 to the compensation amount if another member of that family has lost his/ her life to the natural disaster.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on September 30, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
A police team has been deployed from Province Police Office, Janakpur, to investigate the case RAJBIRAJ, SEPTEMBER 28 A 50-year-old woman was found dead at Mayanakaderi village, Ward No 2 of Tirhut Rural Municipality, Saptari, yesterday. The body of Dayaman Devi, wife of local Shiv Narayan, w Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 28 Supporters of Dr Govinda KC have filed a complaint with the National Human Right Commission against Kathmandu’s Chief District Officer Janak Raj Dahal and head of Metropolitan Police Range’s SSP Shyam Lal Gyawali. Members of ‘solidarity for Govinda KC’ filed the Read More...
BAJURA, SEPTEMBER 28 Sanphe-Martadi road section has been obstructed for the last three months due to landslides in different places along the road section in Bajura. The road section from Barjugard to Martadi was obstructed due to incessant rainfall following mud slips in many places. The Read More...
KATHMANDU: KTM, the world’s number one and Nepal’s fastest growing premium motorcycle brand, has launched the most awaited KTM 390 Adventure in the country. The bike can be bought at KTM showrooms across the country for the introductory price of Rs 999,000, as per a media release. KTM 390 Advent Read More...
KATHMANDU: NMB Bank has joined the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF), an industry-led initiative to measure and disclose greenhouse gas emissions financed by loans and investments. PCAF has grown rapidly, as per a press statement. From 50 financial institutions with over $5 tril Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS) has reported a new Covid-19 related death on Tuesday. According to BPKIHS, the 68-year-old male of Sunbarshi-7 of Morang district passed away while undergoing treatment at the COVID Hospital of the institute at 3:00 am t Read More...
MELBOURNE: Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry has been ruled out of the remaining limited overs series against New Zealand after re-injuring her hamstring, the team said on Tuesday. Perry, who tore her right hamstring during the Women's Twenty20 World Cup in Australia earlier this year, had h Read More...
NEW DELHI: Human rights group Amnesty International stopped its work in India on Tuesday saying the government had frozen its bank accounts in the latest action against it for speaking out about rights violations. The group said it had laid off staff after facing a crackdown over the past two years Read More...