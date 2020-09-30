16 still missing in Baglung floods, landslide

RASTRIYA SAMACHAR SAMITI

Share Now:











BAGLUNG, SEPTEMBER 29

The whereabouts of 16 people missing in landslide and floods during the monsoon are still unknown.

Fifteen people had gone missing in the flood at Bhuji Khola in Dhorpatan Municipality, Baglung, on September 3 while 22 had died in the incident.

Likewise, a man went missing when a landslide in Baglung Municipality buried a tipper with driver in it on July 25. Police ceased the search operation of the missing ones after they were not found dead or alive even a month after the search operation.

As many as 38 people have lost their lives in various water-induced disasters this monsoon.

Area Police Office, Burtibang, police Inspector Prakash Singh Bhandari said that there were very slim chances of finding the missing ones alive and uninjured.

Security personnel had retrieved the bodies found in neighbouring Gulmi district too. Information officer at Baglung District Administration Office Dhirendraj Panta said that the process of providing compensation to the bereaved families considering the missing persons as the deceased ones was under way.

The government has been providing Rs 200,000 as compensation to the families of those who died in the natural disasters. The government will add another Rs 100,000 to the compensation amount if another member of that family has lost his/ her life to the natural disaster.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on September 30, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook