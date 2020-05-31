166 cases confirmed on Sunday, Nepal’s Covid-19 tally reaches 1567

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population on Sunday confirmed 166 new cases of coronavirus transmission in the country. With the latest addition, the country’s COVID-19 tally has crossed 1500 and stands at 1567.

Of the newly infected, 162 are male and the remaining four, female.

Likewise, one new recovery has been reported on Sunday taking the total number of recoveries to 220.

On Saturday, 189 cases, the highest single-day spike yet, were reported which took the total count of coronavirus transmission cases to 1401.

