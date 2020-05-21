17 new cases identified on Thursday; Nepal’s COVID-19 count at 444

KATHMANDU: Seventeen new cases of COVID-19 infection have been confirmed by the Ministry of Health and Population, today.
This has taken the nationwide tally to 444.
Among the infected, 15 males aged 18 to 46 years are from wards 3, 6, and 8 of Kachankawal Rural Municipality in Jhapa district; a male aged 34 years from Dhankuta; and a 51-year-old female from Dharan Sub-Metropolitan City of Sunsari distritct.
The infections were confirmed through tests conducted at BP Koirala Institute of Health Science, Dharan and Provincial Public Health Laboratory, Biratnagar.
As per current information, the infected persons have been reported in normal health and have come in contact with health personnel.
KATHMANDU: An American climber was killed while trying to climb Mt Everest on Sunday morning, according to the base camp officials.
A climber from the United States of America breathed his last while a group six climbers along with their support staff reached the balcony area to make their final summit pushes to the top of the world, a base camp manager told THT Online over phone. “The cause of the climber’s death is yet to be revealed.”
Murari Sharma, Managing Director at Everest Parivar Treks said that he also got a message from the group’s base camp manager about the de Read More…
Anshu Jamsenpa poses for the camera after scaling the world’s highest peak, Mt Everest, on Tuesday, May 16, 2017. Photo: Anshu Jamsenpa/ Facebook
KATHMANDU: With scores of world climbers standing atop the world’s highest peak in the spring climbing season, an Indian woman has scripted a history on the roof of the world by scaling Mt Everest twice within five days.
According to Dawa S Lama, Managing Director at Dream Himalaya Adventures said that Anshu Jamsenpa along with Nepali climber Furi Sherpa scaled the peak at 8:00 am on Sunday. Earlier, the Arunachal Pradesh mountaineer stood atop the mountain at 9:15 am Read More…
Many short-term solutions have been proposed but a permanent long-term solution is yet to be found
Kathmandu
Fuel scarcity is a reality Nepalis are all too familiar with. In 2015, Nepal faced fuel scarcity like never before, which left the country crippled for weeks. The country still reels under pressure to maintain smooth supply of petroleum products and the government is yet to find a concrete solution to this threatening problem. Many short-term solutions have been proposed but a permanent long-term solution is yet to be found.
This February 16, 2017 photo supplied by Rocket Lab, shows the Electron rocket at the launch site on the Mahia Peninsula in the North Island of New Zealand. Photo: AP
WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND: New Zealand has never had a space program but could soon be launching commercial rockets more often than the United States.
That’s if the plans of California-based company Rocket Lab work out.
Founded by New Zealander Peter Beck, the company was last week given official approval to conduct three test launches from a remote peninsula in the South Pacific nation. Rocket Lab is planning the first launch of its Electron rocket sometime from Monday, depending on conditions.
“So far, it’s only superpowers that have go Read More…
Military trucks carry soldiers through central Pyongyang before sunset, on April 15, 2017. Photo: Reuters
SEOUL: North Korea’s main spy agency has a special cell called Unit 180 that is likely to have launched some of its most daring and successful cyber attacks, according to defectors, officials and internet security experts.
North Korea has been blamed in recent years for a series of online attacks, mostly on financial networks, in the United States, South Korea and over a dozen other countries.
Cyber security researchers have also said they have found technical evidence that could link Nor Read More…
KATHMANDU: One person was killed and seven other sustained injuries after a jeep they were travelling on skidded off the road and fell some 200 metres down at Pekhu in Waling Municipality-14 in Syanja district, on Sunday.
According to Inspector Chin Kapor Gurung at Waling Police Office, Sanu Khand Thakuri of Waling Municipality-14 lost her life in the accident.
The victims are currently undergoing treatment at the local Waling Primary Health Centre, however, two of them have been referred to the Pokhara-based Manipal Teaching Hospital, added Gurung.
The ill-fated jeep (Ga 1 Ja 5416) was heading to Waling from Thana in the district this morning.
The rough mountain terrain road compounded with rain made the road slippery to cause the accident, according to Gurung.
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures during the United Nations Vesak Day Conference in Colombo, Sri Lanka May 12, 2017. Photo: Reuters
BEIJING: China invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and six cabinet colleagues to its “new Silk Road” summit this month, even offering to rename a flagship Pakistani project running through disputed territory to persuade them to attend, a top official in Modi’s ruling group and diplomats said.
But New Delhi rebuffed Beijing’s diplomatic push, incensed that a key project in its massive initiative to open land and sea corridors linking China with the rest of Asia and beyond runs through Pakistani controll Read More…