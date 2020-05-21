17 new cases identified on Thursday; Nepal’s COVID-19 count at 444

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Seventeen new cases of COVID-19 infection have been confirmed by the Ministry of Health and Population, today.

This has taken the nationwide tally to 444.

Among the infected, 15 males aged 18 to 46 years are from wards 3, 6, and 8 of Kachankawal Rural Municipality in Jhapa district; a male aged 34 years from Dhankuta; and a 51-year-old female from Dharan Sub-Metropolitan City of Sunsari distritct.

The infections were confirmed through tests conducted at BP Koirala Institute of Health Science, Dharan and Provincial Public Health Laboratory, Biratnagar.

As per current information, the infected persons have been reported in normal health and have come in contact with health personnel.

