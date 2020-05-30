189 new cases take Nepal’s COVID-19 tally to 1,401

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population on Saturday reported 189 new cases of COVID-19, taking the nationwide tally to 1,401.
This has yet again broken the record of single-day cases in Nepal. Among the newly infected, 185 are males while four are females within the age-group of 15 to 60 years.
The new infections were confirmed through tests carried out at the National Public Health Laboratory in Kathmandu, Provincial Laboratory in Rupandehi, BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences in Dharan, Rapti Academy of Health Sciences in Dang, Narayani Hospital in Birgunj, Karnali Academy of Health Sciences in Jumla, and Koshi Hospital in Biratnagar.
Of the infected, 109 people are from Kapilvastu district, 17 from Sarlahi, 14 from Dailekh, 11 from Siraha, nine from Saptari, seven from Dhanusha, six from Rautahat, five from Dang, four from Mahottari, two each from Parsa and Sankhuwasabha, and one each from Bara, Jhapa and Lalitpur districts.
Details of the infected persons:
|District
|Number of Cases
|Age Group
|Sex
|Kapilvastu
|109
|15 to 60
|109 Males
|Sarlahi
|17
|16 to 40
|17 Males
|Dailekh
|14
|17 to 50
|14 Males
|Siraha
|11
|17 to 40
|11 Males
|Saptari
|9
|18 to 28
|8 Males; 1 Female
|Dhanusha
|7
|20 to 42
|7 Males
|Rautahat
|6
|18 to 45
|6 Males
|Dang
|5
|27 to 38
|4 Males; 1 Female
|Mahottari
|4
|25 to 55
|4 Males
|Parsa
|2
|18 & 60
|1 Male; 1 Female
|Sankhuwasabha
|2
|22 & 23
|2 Males
|Bara
|1
|24
|1 Male
|Jhapa
|1
|45
|1 Male
|Lalitpur
|1
|23
|1 Female
|TOTAL
|189
|15 to 60
|185 Males; 4 Females
As of today, 53 districts have witnessed the transmission of COVID-19. As many as 160 cases have been detected in nine districts of Province 1; 547 cases have been seen in eight districts of Province 2; and 45 cases in 12 districts of Bagmati Province.
Likewise, 20 cases have been reported in five districts of Gandaki Province; 547 cases in nine districts of Province 5; 61 cases in three districts of Karnali Province; and 21 cases in seven districts of Sudurpaschim Province.
With this, as of today, 1,288 males and 113 females have been infected with the novel virus across the country.
Thirteen persons have been discharged from various health facilities across the country taking the total number of recoveries to 219, wherein 172 are males while 47 are females.
Yesterday, 170 people had tested positive for the coronavirus infection, which had taken the total count to 1,212.
VIDEO: Total COVID-19 cases reach 1,401 with 189 new cases today
