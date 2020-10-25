20 settlements in Myagdi at risk of landslide; recommended relocation

MYAGDI: As many as 20 settlements in Malika Rural Municipality in the district which are at risk of landslide have been recommended relocation safe places at the earliest.
The Municipality-level disaster management committee identified those settlements and recommended the disaster management committees of provincial and federal governments.
A team of local people’s representatives, technicians, Red Cross Society’s officials and security personnel made an on-site visit to the places that were hit by landslide and flood.
The land was swept away. The team had prepared a report after conducting a study on these sites according to the chief administrator at Malika Rural Municipality, Surya Bishwakarma.
The team found that many human settlements were situated at the places that had fissures developed in the land and the landslide had occurred frequently nearby. Malika Rural Municipality-5 had recorded 20 houses rendered completely damaged, 29 houses partially damaged, and many others in the vicinity were also prone to landslide.
The landslide occurred on 9 and 10 July this year had completely damaged 67 houses while 52 houses were partially damaged in Malika Rural Municipality.
A total of eight people were killed and one person went missing in that natural disasters.
Malika Rural Municipality Chairperson Shree Prasad Roka said that the proposal has been sent to the province and federal governments for the relocation of those settlements prone to landslide.
