21 swab samples sent to Pokhara for test

Lamjung, April 11

Swab samples of 21 people, who returned home from India and other countries in Lamjung district were sent to Pokhara for COVID-19 test.

The samples were sent for coronavirus test keeping in view possible spread of coronavirus infection. Six samples from Lamjung District Community Hospital and 15 from Madhyanepal Municipality were sent to Pokhara Academy of Health Sciences, Western Regional Hospital, said Assistant Chief District Officer Anil Kumar Shahi.

A person from Rainas Municipality has been kept in the isolation ward at community hospital of Besisahar. Five people were quarantined at Urban Division Office, Besisahar. Some have returned home after staying in quarantine centre for 14 days.

According to the Lamjung District Administration Office, 280 people returned to their homes in Lamjung in the past one month. Earlier, swab samples of nine people were sent for COVID-19 test and all tested negative.

