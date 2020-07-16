21 women, girls rescued from India

JHAPA, JULY 15
A total of 21 Nepali women and girls were rescued from India’s Manipur.
Maiti Nepal Province 1 Coordinator Govind Ghimire said 21 women stranded in Manipur of India were rescued.
It is learnt that the women were taken there before the lockdown.
Middlemen had taken them to Manipur pledging to provide them with lucrative jobs in many countries.
“They were rescued in coordination with Nepal police, Nepal’s Embassy in India, India’s Ujjyalo Home, and Maiti Nepal,” said Ghimire.
Rescued women and girls have been kept in Maiti Nepal’s Sneha Satighatta. Of the total number of women, 12 will be taken to Kathmandu tomorrow while the remaining women will be handed over to their parents and guardians.
Of late, educated women and girls have become victims to human trafficking and the major reason behind this is unemployment. These women and girls are from Morang, Parsa. Parbat, Kavre, Kailali and Sindhupalchowk.
Human trafficking is not only a heinous crime, but also a vicious form of exploitation facing Nepali youths and children. Government’s effort and investment have fallen short in combating the crime.
