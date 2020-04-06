222 under observation in Rautahat’s quarantine facility

Prabhat Jha

RAUTAHAT: In the wake of the coronavirus infection, quarantine facilities at 18 local levels have been established in Rautahat district keeping in mind those arriving in Nepal from foreign countries.

The quarantine facility accommodates a total of 836 beds. As many as 222 nationals coming from India and other countries have been kept in isolation under the observation of the medics among which 13 are females.

It has also been learnt that 13 persons have been sent home on completion of their quarantine period, informed the District Administration Office.

The quarantine constructed at Durga Bhagawati Rural Municipality-2 have been provided with all essential equipments by the Rural Municipality, shared Ram Binod Das, health co-ordinator at the Rural Municipality.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook