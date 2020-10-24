2,225 new Covid-19 cases reported on Saturday; Nepal’s total infection count hits 155,233

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal on Saturday reported 2,225 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. The nationwide infection count has advanced to 155,233 with the latest additions.

Among the freshly infected, 779 are females while 1,446 are males.

Of the total infections, 1,110 were detected in the Kathmandu valley alone. In the last 24 hours, 832 cases surfaced in Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported 176 and 102 cases respectively. Kathmandu’s active infection count is 20,722 while that of Lalitpur and Bhaktapur are 2,533 and 1,454 respectively.

Likewise, 2,846 people who were earlier infected with the virus were reported to have recovered in the past 24 hours as per the latest data provided by the Health Ministry.

Nepal’s active Covid-19 case count currently stands at 46,057.

Meanwhile, 13 more fatalities from the disease have taken the total death-toll to 842.

As of today, 108,334 individuals have recovered from the novel coronavirus infection while 1,380,862 PCR tests have been carried out. The recovery rate, as such, is 69.8 percent.

Currently, there are 3,322 individuals in various quarantine facilities across Nepal.

Globally, over 42 million people have contracted the virus till date while over 1.1 million deaths have been reported.

On Friday, 4,499 new infections were reported taking Nepal’s Covid-19 count past 150,000.

