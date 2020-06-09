24 additional Covid-19 cases confirmed in Gandaki province

Bharat Koirala

POKHARA: As many as 24 new Covid-19 cases were identified in three districts of Gandaki province on Tuesday, confirmed Gandaki Health Directorate.

According to the Directorate, 12 infections were reported in Nawalpur, eight in Myagdi and four in Baglung– all through the PCR testing conducted at Pokhara Health Science Academy, Pokhara.

All the positives cases have been from the people quarantined in various facilities in the province, informed the directorate.

As many as nine districts of the province have reported cases of coronavirus so far except for Manang and Mustang.

With the new addition, the total number of cases in the province has reached 144 with one death. A 58-year-old man from Waling Municipality-3 in Syangja district died from COVID-19 on Sunday night. He was buried in Ritthaghat of Pokhara Metropolitan City-11 after some tense moments between locals and authorities when locals tried to obstruct in the management of the body in the locality.

