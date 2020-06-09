24 additional Covid-19 cases confirmed in Gandaki province

POKHARA: As many as 24 new Covid-19 cases were identified in three districts of Gandaki province on Tuesday, confirmed Gandaki Health Directorate.
According to the Directorate, 12 infections were reported in Nawalpur, eight in Myagdi and four in Baglung– all through the PCR testing conducted at Pokhara Health Science Academy, Pokhara.
All the positives cases have been from the people quarantined in various facilities in the province, informed the directorate.
As many as nine districts of the province have reported cases of coronavirus so far except for Manang and Mustang.
With the new addition, the total number of cases in the province has reached 144 with one death. A 58-year-old man from Waling Municipality-3 in Syangja district died from COVID-19 on Sunday night. He was buried in Ritthaghat of Pokhara Metropolitan City-11 after some tense moments between locals and authorities when locals tried to obstruct in the management of the body in the locality.
READ ALSO: Gandaki province reports first coronavirus death, Nepal’s 14th
Kathmandu Since January, 96,205 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests have been done in 20 laboratories across Nepal. As of June 7, a total of 3,448 cases have been confirmed out of the tests performed, in 71 of the 77 administrative districts. A team of health professionals working at the C Read More...
SEOUL: Fans of the popular South Korean boy band BTS matched its $1 million donation to Black Lives Matter (BLM) in support of US protests against police brutality, an organisation that runs fundraisers for the fans said on Monday. The K-pop group's music label, Big Hit Entertainment, on Sund Read More...
NEW DELHI: Several Bollywood stars have been labelled "hypocrites" after speaking out against racism to lend support to global protests while promoting products in India designed to make people's skin lighter. A series of A-list Bollywood actresses, including Priyanka Chopra, shared posts on Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 7 The number of police personnel contracting the novel coronavirus in Nepal has reached 34 after one more cop tested positive for COV- ID-19 in Dhanusha district today. Two police personnel were diagnosed with the virus yesterday. Of the total 34 police personnel, four are from th Read More...
WELLINGTON: New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday that all coronavirus measures in the country will be lifted from Tuesday, barring border closure restrictions, as the virus had been eliminated from the country. The country would move to national alert level 1 from midni Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 7 The newly formed Janata Samajwadi Party-Nepal will have two leaders -- Mahantha Thakur and Upendra Yadav — as co-chairpersons. Leaders associated with the party today decided to go for the two-chairpersons model as practised by the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP). JSP Read More...
LOS ANGELES: President Barack Obama said in a commencement speech Sunday that the nationwide protests following the recent deaths of unarmed black women and men including George Floyd were fueled from “decades worth of anguish, frustration, over unequal treatment and a failure to perform police pr Read More...
WELLINGTON: New Zealand's capital has had an extra buzz of excitement over the past week since Hollywood director James Cameron and his crew flew in to film the much-anticipated sequel of the epic science-fiction film "Avatar". The film is among a handful of productions kicking off in New Read More...