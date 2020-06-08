Gandaki province reports first coronavirus death, Nepal’s 14th

Bharat Koirala

POKHARA: Another coronavirus fatality has been reported in Nepal, the first in Gandaki Province, and the 14th in the country, in Pokhara.

A 58-year-old man from Waling Municipality-3 in Syangja district died from COVID-19 on Sunday night.

Gandaki Province Health Director Binod Bindu Sharma confirmed the death of the man who had been receiving treatment at the Western Regional Hospital, Pokhara Academy of Health Sciences. The Provincial Health Directorate today issued a press release confirming the death of the man who was admitted to the isolation ward last night.

The deceased had a chronic kidney condition and other underlying conditions, was a hypertensive and a diabetic.

It has been reported that the man along with his wife had returned to Syangja from New Delhi, India on June 3. They arrived in Waling on a vehicle sent by the municipality to bring them from Sunauli border area, according to Waling Municipality Health Department chief Kamal Pandey. The deceased tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

The health authorities have yet to collect swab specimens from the deceased’s wife and daughter who have been placed at a quarantine facility at Malepatan in Pokhara-5.

Meanwhile, a 42-year-old man, resident of Pokhara Metropolis-9 in Kaski district, placed in a local quarantine facility has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the health director.

Preparation is underway to admit him to the isolation ward of Pokhara Health Science Academy.

The number of coronavirus cases has reached 115 in the Province.

