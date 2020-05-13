24 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed; total count reaches 243

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Twenty-four new cases of coronavirus infection have been identified, in addition to the two cases detected earlier today, taking the nationwide tally to 243, confirmed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP).

The new cases were confirmed through tests conducted at the National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL) in Kathmandu and Provincial Public Health Laboratory in Rupandehi.

Among the infected are nine males (aged 22, 22, 25, 28, 30, 32, 32, 33, 41 years) and three females (aged 4, 10, 28) from Rupandehi district; eight males (aged 22, 29, 32, 40, 40, 40, 42, 42) from Kapilvastu district; two males (aged 36, 74) and a 36-year-old female from Parsa district; and a 36-year-old male from Nawalparasi.

As per current information, they are in normal health and have come into contact with health workers.

Earlier today, two new cases of COVID-19 had been identified, taking the total count to 219. Among the infected were a 36-year-old male from Nepalgunj-8 in Banke district and a 22-year-old male from Kapilvastu district.

