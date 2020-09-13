Covid-19 death-toll of Nepalis living abroad reaches 243

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: As many as 243 Nepalis working and living in different countries have lost lives due to coronavirus infection, as of today.

According to the Non-Resident Nepalis Association (NRNA), 43 Nepalis have died with Covid-19 last week.

Since March, 41 Nepalis have died in Saudi Arabia, said NRNA Health Committee Coordinator Dr Sanjib Sapkota. This takes the death toll in Saudi Arabia to 52.

As of Saturday, 90,736 Nepalis have tested positive to coronavirus in 40 different countries.

Furthermore, 61,710 Nepalis have been rescued from 30 different countries at the joint initiative of NRNA, diplomatic missions and other associations.

Bodies of 300 Nepalis who died of different reasons abroad have been brought back to the country.

Meanwhile, the number of deaths recorded due to Covid-19 in Nepal has reached 345 on Sunday.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook