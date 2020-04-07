243 under observation in Rautahat’s quarantine facilities

Prabhat Kumar Jha

RAUTAHAT: As many as 243 nationals returning from India and other countries have been kept in isolation under the observation of medics, in Rautahat district.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, quarantine facilities at 18 local levels have been established in Rautahat keeping in mind those arriving in Nepal from foreign countries.

The quarantine facilities accommodates a total of 836 beds.

Fifteen persons have been sent home on completion of their quarantine period, informed Chief District Officer, Basudev Ghimire.

Nepal Army has been assigned the responsibility to look after 12 quarantine facilities set up at the local levels of the district with assistance from Nepal Police and Armed Police Force, shared CDO Ghimire.

Provision of food, healthcare and essential services for those in isolation are being managed by the local levels.

READ ALSO:

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook