25 cases confirmed on Wednesday, Covid-19 tally climbs to 427

KATHMANDU: The Health Ministry in its daily media briefing confirmed that 25 people have been diagnosed with Covid-19 on Wednesday. With the latest addition, the total number of cases of transmission has climbed from 402 to 427.

The newly infected persons fall under the age-group of 3 to 48 years, of whom seven are females while 18 are males, stated Spokesperson for the Ministry Dr Bikash Devkota.

Of the infected, six males aged between 17 and 40 years are from Banke district; four males aged between 28 and 37 years and a 24-year-old female are from Dhankuta; and a 26-year-old male hails from Nawalparasi (West).

Highest number of newly infected were detected in Kapilvastu district. Among the infected are three males aged 22, 35 and 48 years who were at a quarantine facility in Bijayanagar; females aged 3 to 32 years and males aged 12 to 34 years of Maharajgunj Rural Municipality in the district.

With the new addition, a total of 358 males and 69 females have been infected with the virus in Nepal.

