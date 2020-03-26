250 coming from India quarantined in Doti

Himalayan News Service

Dhangadi, March 25

Nepali migrant workers returning from various places of India have been kept in quarantine set up by the local levels in Doti.

Sudurpaschim Province government and Dhangadi Sub-metropolitan City had taken migrant workers stranded at Trinagar border point to the districts concerned.

Doti CDO Tek Narayan Poudel said that 250 migrant workers returning from India were kept at quarantines established by the respective local levels.

CDO Poudel said the concerned local levels had provided food for people kept in quarantine. “We shall keep the migrant workers for 14 days in quarantine and check their health again”, said CDO Poudel. A total of 72 have been quarantined at Siddeswor Secondary School of Shikahr Municipality, said Mayor Sitaram Joshi.

Similarly, 33 people — 11 from KI Singh Rural Municipality and 22 from Silgadi Municipality have been kept at Seti Sabhahall, Rajpur, according to KI Singh Rural Municipality Chairman Lokendra Bahadur Shahi.

Fifty-one people of Badrikedar Rural Municipality have been kept at Kedar Jyoti Campus of BP Nagar. A total of 56 people from AdarshaRural Municipality have been kept at Sharada Secondary School Mauwa and five people from Sayal Rural Municipality have been kept at the office of Ward No 3 of the same local level.

Only two persons have come from India at Pubichauki Rural Municipality.

They have been kept at the office of the concerned ward. Though people coming home from India yesterday have been kept in quarantine, hundreds of thousands of people who came to Nepal before that have been staying at home.

A version of this article appears in print on March 26, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook