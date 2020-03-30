257 foreign returnees in home quarantine in Lamjung

Ramji Rana

LAMJUNG: A total of 257 people returning from abroad have been placed in home quarantine in Lamjung district in two weeks’ time. They have been kept away from others in order to prevent and contain spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Lamjung’s Chief District Officer (CDO) Laxman Bahadur Khadka said people who returned from abroad were placed in quarantine to avoid possible spread of the viral infection.

Those kept in home quarantine are 46 foreign returnees in Besishahar Municipality, 16 in Madhyanepal Municipality, 45 in Rainas Municipality, 19 in Dudhpokhari Rural Municipality, 20 in Dordi Rural Municipality, 60 in Sundarbazaar Municipality, 48 in Marsyangdi Rural Municipality and three in KawholasotharRural Municipality, in the district.

Representatives of all eight local levels have been collecting data from each ward. Likewise, various local levels in the district have kept ready more than a dozen ambulances to operate free of cost for the patients in case of emergencies.

The District Administration Office, Lamjung, has taken strict measures and paid high attention to back the nationwide lockdown imposed by the government in an effort to control the spread of COVID-19, CDO Khadka said.

