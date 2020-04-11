259 people test negative for COVID-19 in Sudurpaschim Province

Tekendra Deuba

DHANGADHI: Out of a total of 1,695 samples collected until Friday, 259 persons have tested negative for COVID-19 infection in Sudurpaschim Province, which has the highest of four positive cases in the country.

In a press meet conducted to answer concerns over the coronavirus contagion in the region, chief of health division at the provincial Ministry of Social Development, Naresh Singh Karki, informed that results of 1,432 samples are still awaited.

“Additionally, Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) results on blood samples of 489 people from Kailali, 137 from Kanchanpur, and 213 from Doti have come out negative,” added Karki.

The provincial government aims to test the blood samples of all those who have been kept in quarantine by performing RDT. Throat swabs of those persons who test positive on the RDT will be collected for further examination.

It has also been learnt that arrangements have been made to send those home who test negative for corona infection after having spent two weeks in quarantine facilities.

