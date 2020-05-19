26 returnees from India quarantined

Nepal | May 19, 2020

Damauli, May 18

As many as 26 returnees from India have been kept in quarantine facility established in different places of Tanahun.

Twenty-one suspects with COVID-19 have been quarantined at Mardasa Primary School, three in Bhanu Basic Level School of Byas Municipality and two were in Bandipur Rural Municipality-based quarantine.

The people were quarantined after they returned from affected places of India. They were at the border in Sunauli, Bhairahawa for some days.

Chief District Officer Badrinath Adhikari said that 26 residents of Tanahun who returned from India were quarantined. He said the people were brought in a reserved bus from Bhairahawa. He said 20 people of Byas Municipality, four of Ghiring Rural Municipality and two of Rising Rural Municipality were in quarantine facilities. Earlier, three returnees from India were quarantined. The health condition of suspects is said to be normal.

CDO Adhikari said health workers were taking their temperature daily and Rapid Diagnostic Test would be carried out after 14 days of quarantine.

According to the health department of Byas Municipality, preparation is under way to bring eight returnees from India today. Two persons from Ghalegaun and Madhya Nepal Municipality of Lamjung were also in the same bus. The people who returned from India would have to stay in quarantine.

Municipality Mayor Baikuntha Neupane said the people who entered the municipality area had to stay in quarantine. He said 30 beds had been set up in Mardasa Basic Level School and 50 beds in Nirmal Secondary School.

