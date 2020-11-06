2,909 new cases recorded on Friday, Nepal’s Covid-19 tally reaches 188,883

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal on Friday reported 2,909 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 188,883.

Likewise, 4,500 people who were earlier infected with the virus were reported to have recovered in the past 24 hours as per the latest data provided by the health ministry. As of today,152,908 individuals have recovered from the novel coronavirus infection.

Nepal’s active Covid-19 case count currently stands at 34,905.

Meanwhile, 18 more fatalities from the disease have taken the total death-toll to 1,070.

Currently, there are 1,254 individuals in various quarantine facilities across Nepal.

On Thursday, 3,051 new cases of coronavirus infection were recorded from across the country which had taken the nationwide infection count to 185,974.

