300-bed quarantines to be set up in Jajarkot

Jajarkot, May 21

Jajarkot is going to build quarantine shelters with 300 beds in the district headquarters for the prevention and control of coronavirus.

According to District Coordination Committee Coordinator Man Bahadur Rawal, the decision to set up additional quarantine facilities in the headquarters was taken at a joint meeting of all local levels today.

“We held a meeting of the heads of the local levels and security chiefs and health representatives today in which all the local levels decided to jointly develop two quarantine facilities with the capacity to accommodate as many as 300 persons in Khalanga,” said DCC Coordinator Rawal.

“The quarantine facilities will be based in Tribhuvan Secondary School and Bheri Gyanodaya Campus. They will be used to keep people coming to the district from India and COVID-19 infected districts,” he added.

The locals at the sites where the quarantine facilities have been proposed have, however, protested against the idea of building large quarantine facilities in their localities and vowed to obstruct the construction process.

Meanwhile, today itself 77 residents of Jajarkot entered the province through Babai of Bheriganga Municipality, Surkhet.

They are said to have undergone the rapid diagnostic test before moving ahead from Babai.

