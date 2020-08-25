32 bodies found, search for seven landslide missing on

Himalayan News Service

DHULIKHEL, AUGUST 24

So far 32 bodies of those who went missing in the landslide in Lidi of Jugal Rural Municipality, Sindhupalchowk, have been found. Search for the remaining seven persons still missing is under way.

The landslide that struck at about 7:00am on August 14 had buried 17 houses and caused partial damage to another 37 houses in Lidi, a village that comprises 172 houses with predominant population of the Tamang community. A total of 39 people had gone missing in the landslide. According to DSP Madhav Prasad Kafle of District Police Office, locals and security personnel are deployed in the search operation.

“Since a lot of things, including humans, remain buried in the debris for many days now, there is a foul smell at the site.

Thus the search team has been working by sprinkling chlorine,”

DSP Kafle informed. Lidi is about 25-km from the rural municipality office. Police said not a single missing person was found yesterday and today.

Meanwhile, the rural municipality has provided Rs125,000 in immediate relief to the families of persons who have either died or gone missing in the landslide.

