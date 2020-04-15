358 people test negative in RDT

Himalayan News Service

Tanahun, April 14

As many as 358 people, who underwent rapid diagnostic test for antibodies yesterday and today, have tested negative for COVID-19 in Tanahun.

According to Tanahun District Health Office Chief Shankarbabu Adhikari, report of rapid diagnostic test of 358 people came out negative.

The test was carried out on people who had returned from abroad in ten local levels including Bhanu, Byas, Myagde, Bhimad, Ghiring, Devghat and Bandipur. Of those, who underwent test, 311 were males while 47 were females.

The rapid diagnostic test was carried out after 642 kits for RDT reached the district. As many as 729 abroad returnees have been quarantined in the district. Of them one is at Devghat quarantine centre while 728 are in home quarantine.

If the result of the rapid diagnostic test comes positive, throat swabs will be collected and sent for lab-test for COVID-19 to Pokhara. If the test result comes positive from Pokhara, the sample swab will be sent to Teku, Kathmandu for final confirmation.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on April 15, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

