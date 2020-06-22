40 bodies brought home

KATHMANDU: NRNA said bodies of 40 Nepalis, who died in foreign countries during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, were brought home in the past one week.
Of them, 20 bodies were airlifted from Qatar, 11 from Malaysia, six from Kuwait and one each from Oman, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.
According to NRNA, a total of 318 Nepali had died abroad due to various reasons during the lockdown.
Of them, the families of 114 deceased persons gave consent to perform their last rites in the concerned countries where they used to work. It said 164 bodies of Nepalis had yet to be managed.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 22, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
Kathmandu, June 20 The Secretariat meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) today decided to make foreign women married to Nepali men eligible for naturalised citizenship on the basis of matrimonial relations only after seven years. The main opposition Nepali Congress and the Janata S Read More...
Kathmandu, June 20 Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority filed a chargesheet at the Special Court against four police personnel, including an inspector, for their alleged involvement in corruption. Those indicted by the anti-graft body yesterday are Inspector Khem Prasad Nepal Read More...
Rautahat, June 20 With increasing water level in the Lal Bakaiya River, locals residing on the river banks are compelled to live sleepless nights due to fear of flood, in Rautahat. According to the locals, the river has started eroding the embankment near Matiarwa Jiutahi village in Baudhimai Read More...
Rautahat, June 20 An attempt to kidnap a woman from Malahi Tole of Garuda Municipality-3 in Rautahat has failed. A group of four youths had barged into the house of a woman at Malahi Tole when she was sitting inside with her kids at 9:00pm last night. The woman was forcefully taken out of her Read More...
Kathmandu, June 20 Organisers of ‘Enough Is Enough’ movement today said they were alarmed by, and condemn, the recent acts of caste and gender-based violence that have taken place in some quarantine facilities and surrounding communities. “We call on the government to act urgently to del Read More...
Pokhara, June 20 For the first time, COVID-19 infection has been reported in Mustang. According to Province Health Directorate, the infection was confirmed in an 83-year-old man of Gharapjhong Rural Municipality this evening. The octogenarian had reached Mustang from Kathmandu on June 13, w Read More...
Kathmandu, June 20 Gold price surged, while that of silver declined in the trading week between June 14 and 19. According to the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers’ Association (FeNeGoSiDA), gold was priced at Rs 89,600 per tola on Sunday and it went up by Rs 100 a tola on Monday to Read More...
Kathmandu, June 20 Hundreds of people joined a youth-led apolitical and ‘leader-less’ protest here in the capital today once again expressing their dissatisfaction against government’s inability to handle the COVID-19 pandemic. Around 200 youths gathered today at Sahid Gate area. The Read More...