40 bodies brought home

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: NRNA said bodies of 40 Nepalis, who died in foreign countries during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, were brought home in the past one week.

Of them, 20 bodies were airlifted from Qatar, 11 from Malaysia, six from Kuwait and one each from Oman, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

According to NRNA, a total of 318 Nepali had died abroad due to various reasons during the lockdown.

Of them, the families of 114 deceased persons gave consent to perform their last rites in the concerned countries where they used to work. It said 164 bodies of Nepalis had yet to be managed.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 22, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook