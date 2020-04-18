49 Nepalis infected with COVID-19 in Bahrain

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: Forty-nine Nepali migrant workers are reportedly infected with COVID-19 in Bahrain.

The Embassy of Nepal in Bahrain said, coronavirus infection was confirmed in 27 Nepalis recently taking the number of total infected Nepalis there to 49.

Reports indicated that the number of COVID-19 patients in the Gulf region has reached 1,008 as of Friday and the condition of three of them is critical. Seven people have, so far, died of coronavirus infection in Bahrain, the Embassy of Nepal stated.

According to Embassy, the Bahrain government has urged the workers who are living illegally there to make their stay legal or leave Bahrain. For now, the country has decided to pardon the illegal migrants till December 2020 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

