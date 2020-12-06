53-yr-old man succumbs to coronavirus infection in Karnali Province

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KARNALI: Yet another person has succumbed to Coronavirus infection in Surkhet district of Karnali Province.

A 53-year-old man of Panchapuri Municipality-6 died in course of treatment at the Provincial Hospital on Saturday night, according to the Health Services Division.

The deceased was staying in home isolation after testing positive for the virus on November 24 and was rushed to the COVID-19 ward of the hospital after suffering respiration-related complications. He was on a ventilator support.

With this, the number of COVID-19 fatalities have reached 20 in the province. Twelve new infections were detected in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Social Development.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases has reached 6,983 and as many as 6,451 have recovered in the province.

