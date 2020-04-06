54 Nepalis quarantined in Pali Kalan of India

Tekendra Deuba

DHANGADHI: As many as 54 Nepalis, who were not allowed to enter Nepal from Gauriphanta border point in Kanchanpur district, have been staying in quarantine for a week at Pali Kalan in Uttarakhand State of India.

Due to nationwide virus-lockdown imposed by the government in Nepal, they were compelled to stay at quarantine in another side of the border in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

The Border Security Force (BSF) managed a quarantine facility in coordination with the local administration and Lakhimpur Khiri District DM. They are kept at a local school in the area.

The local administration and social workers have been providing food to them.

One person, who had shared a room with the Dhangadhi COVID-19 patient for 14 days, has also tested negative for the virus, confirmed the Chief District Officer (CDO) Yagya Raj Bohara.

Dubai returnee youth, 34, infected with the virus is currently undergoing treatment at the Seti Provincial Hospital in Dhangadhi.

According to Narendra Singh Karki, chief of health division under the Far-Western Province Social Development Ministry, COVID-19 patient’s second test has also come out positive.

88 out of 92 throat swabs of COVID-19 suspects in the province 7 have come out negative. These samples were collected from Kailali and Kanchanpur district before sending it to the national laboratory in Kathmandu for screening.

