55 killed, 7 missing in 21 landslide incidents in Gandaki Province

POKHARA: Fifty-five people have lost their lives in 21 incidents of landslide and flood in Gandaki Province in the past one week.
Of the total deceased, 29 are males and 26 females from five districts of the province.
Gandaki Province Police Office, Pokhara informed that seven persons buried in the landslides are still missing.
Spokesperson at the Police Office, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kiran Rana said, a total of 28 persons, the highest, were killed in Myagdi district. Likewise, 11 persons were killed in Tanahun, 10 in Kaski, and three persons each in Lamjung and Syangja districts.
Similarly, those who have gone missing after being buried in landslides are four persons from Myagdi district, two from Syangja, and a person from Tanahun.
Meanwhile, the federal government has provided Rs 100,000 to the bereaved families while the provincial government has provided Rs 50,000.
As the majority of families have been displaced due to landslides and most of the houses have remained at the risk of being swept away, the local level has committed to build new houses for them.
