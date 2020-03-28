578-bed capacity quarantine wards built in Lamjung

RAMJI RANA

LAMJUNG: Eight municipal and rural municipal authorities along with youth clubs in Lamjung have built quarantine facilities of 578-bed capacity to tackle COVID-19 cases, if found.

Each ward in the local levels — including four municipalities and four rural municipalities — has prepared five to 20-bed capacity quarantine facilities, in schools and health institutions.

Chief District Officer of Lamjung, Laxman Bahadur Khadka, informed that preparation of quarantine wards was completed on Friday.

Currently, there are 22 persons who returned from other countries, quarantined in the two of the facilities, informed Assistant Chief District Officer Anil Kumar Shahi.

He added that nine people are quarantined in Madhya Nepal Municipality and remaining 13 in Kwoholasothar Rural Municipality in the district.

