60-bed quarantine coming up in Dhankuta

Himalayan News Service

Dhankuta, March 22

District Disaster Management Committee, Dhankuta is establishing a 60-bed quarantine centre and a 12-bed isolation ward in the newly constructed buildings at the industrial area of Dhankuta Municipality to keep coronavirus suspects.

According to District Disaster Management Committee,72 beds are being prepared for COVID-19 suspects in the industrial area.

Member of the committee Armed Police Force SI Sachin Karmacharya today informed that the Nepali Army, Armed Police Force and Nepal Police have kept 15 beds on standby. He said the industrial area was 3km away from the district hospital. He further informed 100 patients could be kept in the emergency ward.

Karmacharya added that preparation was under way to establish additional quarantine and isolation centres with tents and other materials provided by the disaster management committee.

Similarly, Dhankuta District Administration Office said preparation was under way to set up isolation wards in all seven local levels in the district using public places and school buildings. District Red-cross, government and non-government organisations will manage blankets, other necessary materials in the quarantine centres.

A version of this article appears in print on March 23, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook