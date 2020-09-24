Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











DHULIKHEL, SEPTEMBER 23

A total of 68 per cent COVID patients have recovered in Kavre. Of the 552 people infected with the virus, 373 have recovered so far in the district.

A total of 360 males and 192 females were infected with COVID. Of them, 230 males and 143 females have been cured, according to COVID-19 Control and Prevention and Command Post.

Three male COVID patients and two female patients succumbed to the virus. “Over sixty-per cent have recovered from the illness. We are committed to treating COVID patients,” said Command Post member-secretary District Health Office Chief Dr Narendra Jha.

The total number of active COVID cases is 173.

Out of the total COVID cases, 118 are in hospital isolation and 55 are in home isolation. “We are providing regular treatment and health check-up to people staying in home isolation,” said Dr Jha.

Six local levels are free of COVID-19 in Kavre.

Around 50 per cent COVID patients are from Panchkhal Municipality. People, whose swabs have been collected, are in quarantine awaiting their test results. There are 903 quarantine centres and isolation wards with 209 beds in the 134 local levels of Kavre.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on September 24, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook