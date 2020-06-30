KATHMANDU: Minister for Health and Population, Bhanu Bhakta Dhakal, on Tuesday said that six per cent of COVID-19 cases in Nepal have been detected in community level.
Speaking to media persons on Tuesday, Minister Dhakal said that 94 per cent of the infected had a travel history and they entered the country with the virus.
“As such, it can be concluded that remaining six per cent of Infection detected among the populace are cases of community transmission.”
The testing scope in the earlier days was limited as the samples had to be sent to Hong Kong for the verification of the detection of the virus, Health Minister Dhakal said, adding thay that the country is now able to conduct as many as 7,791 RT-PCR tests in a day from 22 labs across the country.
He also said that the government is preparing to increase the number of test labs to 33 and aim for conducting 10,000 tests per day.
