703 foreign returnees quarantined in Tanahun

Himalayan News Service

Damauli, April 4

As many 704 people, who returned home from abroad, have been quarantined in Tanahun.

Tanahun CDO Badrinath Adhikari said 703 persons were placed in home quarantine while one was kept in a quarantine set up by local level. According to District Health Office, Tanahun, Chief Shankarbabu Adhikari, 74 persons have been quarantined in Bhanu, 153 in Byash, 35 in Myagde, 124 in Suklagandaki, 112 in Bhimad, 62 in Ghiring, 79 in Rising, 30 in Devghat, 15 in Bandipur, and 20 persons in Aabukhaireni.

Two persons quarantined in Patan have returned home after staying in the quarantine for 14 days. Tanahun district has 45 isolation rooms for COVID-19 suspects.

Meanwhile, sample swabs of three coronavirus suspects have tested negative in Tanahun.

Swabs of three people, who had returned from India were sent for coronavirus test at Teku Hospital in Kathmandu.

They, however, tested negative, said Chief District Officer Badrinath Adhikari.

CDO Adhhikari also said that security personnel have rescued as many as 1,100 daily wage earners, who were left stranded in various parts of the district amid the nationwide lockdown imposed by the government. Adhikari said vehicles were managed and the workers were sent to their homes. The workers were employed in various road, bridge and sewage projects.

The daily wagers, who hailed from Birgunj, Siraha, Rukum, Rolpa, Banke, Bardiya, Sindhupalchowk, Dhading and Myagdi were sent home safely, according to Adhhikari.

Meanwhile, a group of volunteers fed a total of 80 people deprived of food in Damauli, the district headquarters today. A local of Damauli, Bal Prasad Shahi said food was provided free of cost to 80 people who had nothing to eat.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on April 05, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook