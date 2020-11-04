8,000 houses get zinc sheets in Gulmi

RASTRIYA SAMACHAR SAMITI

TAMGHAS, NOVEMBER 3

As many as 8,000 houses with thatched roof in 12 local levels of Gulmi were replaced with corrugated zinc sheets.

Poor families in the district have benefited with the government’s campaign — Safe Citizen Housing Programme.

More than 550 houses with such roofs in Dhurkot Rural Municipality received the grant for installing zinc sheet roofs. Over Rs 20 million was spent on purchasing zinc corrugated sheets, according to Dhurkot Rural Municipality Chair Bhupal Pokharel.

People living in houses with thatched roofs are vulnerable to natural disasters such as fire and rain. Pokharel said they had promised the locals that their thatched roofs would be replaced with zinc sheets during the last election. He is elated that his leadership has been able to deliver on the promise.

Similarly, a total of 993 households in Musikot Municipality had received the grant for the same purpose. A total of Rs 40 million has been spent on procuring corrugated zinc sheets so far, informed Pokharel.

Likewise, 1,047 households in Malika Rural Municipality have benefited from the scheme. Almost all the impoverished families in the district have come under the coverage of this scheme.

