91pc Nepalis recover from COVID-19 abroad

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Share Now:











KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 22

A total of 91 per cent of Nepalis infected with COVID-19 abroad have recovered from the contagion, Non-Resident Nepali Association said today.

According to NRNA, as many as 46,578 Nepalis had tested positive for the virus in 46 foreign countries as of last evening. Of them, 42,803 have recovered. The recovery rate is 91 per cent. A clinically recovered COVID-19 patient should test negative for the virus twice in the gap of at least 24 hours.

The health committee of NRNA said 293 Nepalis living abroad had succumbed to COVID in 19 countries till date. Saudi Arabia reported the highest number of deaths among Nepalis (84), the United Kingdom (69) and India (40). Of the 40 Nepalis who died of COVID-19 in India, 10 are females.

Health committee Coordinator Dr Sanjeev Sapkota said countries such as Spain, UK, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arab and Japan recorded infection among Nepalis over the last one week. The health committee has been collecting data on Nepalis infected with and succumbing to COVID for 32 weeks now.

Meanwhile, NRNA has advised Nepalis living abroad to maintain utmost precautionary measures while attending various cultural and religious functions. It also urged them to avoid unnecessary gatherings and travel. “It is very necessary to wear surgical mask in public transport and crowded places while maintaining social and physical distancing,” NRNA advised. It warned that some foreign countries were coping with a second wave of the virus.

Similarly, NRNA said it had extended necessary support and relief materials to Nepalis, who were affected by the pandemic abroad. Relief materials included medical equipment and foodstuff. More than 2,100 volunteers have been mobilised in 50 countries.

NRNA also informed that over 126,989 Nepalis stranded in foreign countries were rescued from 33 countries and sent home, in association with the Government of Nepal and Nepali diplomatic missions abroad till date. The rescue of Nepalis from abroad is under way.

A version of this article appears in print on November 23, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook