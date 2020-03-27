98 foreign returnees from 11 countries quarantined in Bhimad Municipality

Madan Wagle

DAMAULI: In a bid to curb the potential outbreak of COVID-19, Bhimad Municipality of Tanahun district has quarantined 98 persons returning from 11 foreign countries.

According to Shankar Babu Adhikari, Chief of District health Office, Tanahun, the foreign returnees have been put in home-quarantine under the monitoring of health workers as they are not showing any suspicious symptoms.

The quarantined persons have been asked to not go out of their houses for 14 days, not to meet any friends, relatives, or even neighbours.

Among them, 53 returned from India, 15 from Qatar, 11 from Dubai of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), seven from Saudi Arabia, two each from Hong Kong, Bangladesh, and United States, one each from South Korea, Kuwait, Jordan, Italy, Malaysia, and Oman.

Tanahun has been keeping a record of people coming into the district and has urged the denizens to keep track of their health condition for at least 14 days.

The district has further asked all 10 local levels to keep the record of persons on quarantine.

READ ALSO: 110 quarantined in Tanahun, one Qatar Airways co-passenger sent to Teku

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook