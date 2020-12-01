Absconding murder accused beaten up by locals in Rautahat, arrested

Prabhat Kumar Jha

RAUTAHAT: A murder accused who had been absconding for eight months was arrested in Rautahat district on Monday night.

Police identified the arrestee as Tej Narayan Das (45) of Katahariya Municipality-1 in Rautahat district.

Das was reportedly on the run after he beat Sudeep Yadav to death, on April 19, according to Rautahat District Police Office (DPO).

Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddhi Bikram Shah at the DPO said Das, who had been hiding at own residence, went outside to see a wedding procession. At the time local residents identified him and started thrashing him, SP Shah said.

Acting on the information that Das was being beaten by locals, a team of personnel deployed from the Chhedi Chok-based temporary police post took him into custody, SP Shah informed.

Das was charged with murder and presented before Rautahat District Court today, the SP informed.

